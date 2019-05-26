Cooper is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Cooper has started all 11 games since being activated off the injured list May 11, and is slashing .233/.313/.372 with two home runs in that stretch. Curtis Granderson, Harold Ramirez and Austin Dean represent the starting outfield for the Marlins on Sunday from right to left.

