Manager Don Mattingly said that Cooper didn't play in Saturday's loss to the Pirates due to back stiffness, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Mattingly didn't go into depth on the extent of back issue, but at this point it doesn't appear to be a major issue that could sideline Cooper for an extended period. It's unknown at this point if first baseman will be available Sunday and for the time being he can be considered day-to-day.
