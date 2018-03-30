Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Drives in run in Opening Day loss
Cooper got the start in right field Thursday, going 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in an 8-4 loss to the Cubs.
With lefty Jon Lester on the hill for the reigning NL Central champs, Cooper got the start in right field over Cameron Maybin, but as both players hit right-handed the position is unlikely to develop into a true platoon. As the season progresses, expect the 27-year-old to get spotted in at both outfield corners and at first base when the Marlins' starter needs a breather, but Maybin's checkered injury history does offer a path to more consistent playing time for Cooper at some point.
