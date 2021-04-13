Cooper went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Monday's win over Atlanta.

He played hero for Miami in this one, with his two-run double in eighth inning tying the game at 3-3 before he brought Jon Berti home with a single for the game-winning run in the top of the 10th. Cooper already has two three-hit performances this season but doesn't have any other knocks, leaving him with a .240 batting average, and his 4:11 BB:K through eight games suggests he hasn't quite locked in his swing yet.