Cooper was diagnosed with a left hand bruise as X-rays came back negative after being hit by a pitch Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Cooper just spent a month on the injured list with a calf strain and appeared as though a quick return to the IL could be in store after being hit during his second plate appearance. Thankfully the 28-year-old only suffered the bruise and is considered day-to-day.

More News
Our Latest Stories