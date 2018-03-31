Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Exits after HBP
Cooper was hit by a pitch and exited Friday night's game against the Cubs, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Cooper was hit on the right wrist and was replaced by Cameron Maybin. Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports the 27-year-old suffered a wrist contusion and is currently considered day-to-day.
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Drives in run in Opening Day loss•
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Makes Opening Day roster•
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Hits third spring homer Friday•
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Will get time in outfield•
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealt to Marlins•
Yankees' Garrett Cooper: Optioned to Triple-A upon DL activation•
