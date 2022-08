Cooper was removed from Thursday's win over the Phillies as a precautionary measure due to calf tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper's calf tightened up while running to first base in the sixth inning Thursday, and he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the eighth. Although manager Don Mattingly called Cooper's exit precautionary, the team will monitor the 31-year-old ahead of Friday's series opener against Atlanta.