Cooper left Sunday's game against the Phillies in the bottom of the eighth inning with an apparent arm injury, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Cooper's arm was run into by Travis Jankowski as he ran to first base Sunday, and he was removed from the game after he was visited by a trainer. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-3 with an RBI and two strikeouts. The exact nature and severity of the injury aren't yet clear.