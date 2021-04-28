Cooper was removed in the bottom of the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Brewers with an apparent injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper is likely dealing with a foot injury after fouling a ball off himself during his at-bat in the top of the fourth, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com. He remained in the game initially and grounded out to end the inning, but he was spotted walking back to the dugout after the at-bat with a trainer by his side before being replaced by Magneuris Sierra in the next half inning. Expect Miami to provide an update on Cooper later Wednesday.