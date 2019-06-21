Cooper was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals due to left triceps tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. He went 0-for-2 prior to exiting the contest.

Cooper was scratched from Wednesday's starting nine with a sore left triceps, so it appears that he hasn't been able to put this injury behind him just yet. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

