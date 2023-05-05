Cooper (ear) is feeling better but remains shut down from baseball activities, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper landed on the injured list Wednesday with an inner ear infection, an issue which had been bothering him for a few days. He should be able to make a quick return once he's totally symptom-free.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Hits IL with ear infection•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Out with illness Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Leaves with stomach illness•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Absent from lineup Saturday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Gets afternoon off•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three hits in Friday's win•