Cooper will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper started 17 of the Marlins' first 19 games this season (11 at first base and six as the designated hitter), so it doesn't appear as though the arrival of Yuli Gurriel is cutting into his playing time. Gurriel will start at first base in the afternoon game, but Cooper will likely return to the lineup for the nightcap.