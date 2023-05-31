Cooper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
For the second time in four games, Cooper will take a sit while he remains in the midst of an unproductive stretch at the plate. Over his last 13 games, Cooper has slashed .143/.176/.286 with a 35.3 percent strikeout rate.
