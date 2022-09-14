Cooper is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper will receive a breather after he started each of the past 10 games at either first base or designated hitter while hitting .289 with a home run, five doubles, six RBI and four runs. Lewin Diaz is manning first base Wednesday, while Brian Anderson gets a turn as the Marlins' DH.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Carries offense in Friday's win•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Scratched from lineup•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Back from injured list•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Begins rehab stint•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Lands on concussion IL•