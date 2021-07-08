Cooper went 3-for-3 with a walk and two solo home runs in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

He took Jake Reed deep in the first inning and Phil Bickford in the sixth, feasting on the lesser names in the Los Angeles bullpen. Cooper is batting a dizzying .483 (14-for-29) in 11 games since returning from the IL while slugging four of his nine homers on the year.