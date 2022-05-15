Cooper suffered a left knee contusion Saturday, with X-rays coming back negative, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
He was replaced in the top of the seventh inning after fouling a pitch off the inside of his knee in the sixth. Cooper should be considered day-to-day for now, as it sounds like he avoided a more serious injury.
