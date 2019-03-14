Cooper went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

He pinch hit for Jose Urena in the fifth inning and stayed in the game in right field. Cooper has yet to go yard this spring, but his .375/.444/.500 slash line through 24 at-bats includes three doubles, and the 28-year-old remains among the favorites to break camp with a bench spot on the Marlins -- a job that could give him a bigger workload than expected if Peter O'Brien can't make enough contact to hang onto a starting role.