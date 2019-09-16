Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Headed back to Miami
Cooper (knee) was sent back to Miami on Monday for further evaluation, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Cooper has been battling a knee injury since Friday, and the Marlins have elected to send him for further testing. He seems unlikely to play in Miami's series against Arizona.
