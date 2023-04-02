Cooper is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Mets, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cooper went 5-for-13 with a home run, a triple and two RBI through the first three games of the season, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Yuli Gurriel will step in at first base and bat fifth.
