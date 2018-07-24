Cooper (wrist) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right wrist sprain, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper has been on the bench for each of Miami's past three games, and after undergoing an MRI, he'll require a stint on the disabled list. It's unclear if he'll return after the minimum, although more news on his status should emerge in the near future. Magneuris Sierra will be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding move.