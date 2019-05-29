Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Heating up
Cooper went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, three runs and a walk during an 11-3 victory against the Giants on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old is coming around, as he is hitting .303 (10-for-33) with four extra-base hits, including three home runs in the last eight games. Two of those extra-base hits have come since Monday. But Cooper started in a big hole, going 0-for-14 to begin the season. He also spent time on the injured list during that slump. Cooper is finally finding his stroke, though, and is hitting .233 with three home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs in 60 at-bats this season.
