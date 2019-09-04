Cooper went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and solo homer in a 5-4 victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

The first baseman smashed his homer to break a tied game in the 10th. This was his first contest with either two hits or two RBI since Aug. 18; he had only one such performance in August. Cooper is batting .272 with 13 home runs, 45 RBI and 49 runs in 346 at-bats this season.