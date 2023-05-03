Miami placed Cooper on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an inner ear infection, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper exited Sunday's win over the Cubs and didn't play in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta with what had been called an upset stomach, but he evidently dealing with a different physical concern. He should be ready to return from the IL when he's first eligible May 12. Yuli Gurriel will likely serve as the regular first baseman for the Marlins while Cooper is out.