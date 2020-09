Cooper went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk Wednesday as he helped the Marlins to an 8-4 win over the Red Sox.

Cooper opened up the scoring in the first after connecting on a low breaking ball and driving it over the fence to straightaway center to give the Marlins an early 2-0 lead. The 29-year-old slugger is enjoying a decent campaign in which he's hitting .269/.337/.487 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 22 games.