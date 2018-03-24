Cooper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.

There may not be room on the 25-man roster for Cooper, but the 27-year-old hasn't hurt his chances with his performance at the plate this spring, slashing .294/.321/.510 with three homers in 22 games. If he does break camp with the big club, Cooper would primarily serve as a pinch hitter while seeing occasional action in the field at first base and in the outfield corners. He had a big 2017 at Triple-A Colorado Springs in the Rockies' system, but he has yet to prove he can produce either in the majors, or at a lower altitude.