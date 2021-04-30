site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Hitting third Friday
Cooper (foot) is starting in right field and batting third Friday against the Nationals.
He gets a favorable lineup placement with southpaw Jon Lester on the hill for Washington. Cooper fouled a ball off his left foot in Wednesday's game.
