Cooper went 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI in Saturday's 11-4 loss to the Rockies.

The two extra-base hits were a welcome sight for Cooper's fantasy managers, who had watched the 28-year-old deliver only one double and no home runs over the previous 19 contests. The lack of recent power production and dropped Cooper's OPS down to .807 for the season, but that figure still is good for first place among Marlins regulars, narrowly beating out Brian Anderson (.805). He'll start at first base and bat cleanup in Sunday's series finale at Coors Field, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.