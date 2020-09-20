site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Homers in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cooper went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in a 7-3 win over the Nationals on Saturday.
Cooper slugged a third-inning homer off Patrick Corbin to give Pablo Lopez enough run support to earn the victory. Over his past 15 games, Cooper is slashing .333/.458/.583.
