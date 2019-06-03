Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Homers in win
Cooper went 1-for-4 with a home run and another run scored in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Padres.
Cooper hit his fourth home run of the year, this time a two-out solo shot off starter Matt Strahm in the third inning. He then scored another run in the fifth after getting hit by a pitch. Cooper has now hit safely in four straight games and has the potential to become one of Miami's top hitters if he can stay healthy. Through 23 games this season, the 28-year-old is batting .256/.337/.423 with 14 runs scored and 13 RBI.
