Cooper went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two doubles, three additional runs scored and a walk in Friday's win over Washington.

Cooper returned from the 10-day injured list and made his presence felt right away, as all of his three hits were extra-base knocks and was one of the best players in a game where the Marlins recorded 11 runs and 11 hits across 36 at-bats. The first baseman also ended a 12-game homer drought with his two-run shot in the eighth inning.