Cooper (foot) went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to Washington.
Cooper didn't end up missing a game after fouling a ball off of his foot Wednesday. He knocked in Miami's lone run Friday, plating Jose Devers with a 10th-inning single. The 30-year-old Cooper has a .197/.288/.324 slash line with two home runs, 10 RBI, seven runs scored and no stolen bases across 80 plate appearances this year. He has a near-everyday role in right field while Adam Duvall is covering for Starling Marte (ribs) in center field.