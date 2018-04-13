Cooper (wrist) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

There was a thought that Cooper may be able to return sometime in April given that he's only expected to be in a cast until around April 16, but Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that he actually received a new diagnosis of a partial tear of the tendon sheath in his right wrist. As a result, he's now expected to miss two months of action even though surgery isn't needed. J.B. Shuck will replace him on the active roster.