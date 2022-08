Cooper was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper last saw game action Tuesday against the Padres when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a hit-by-pitch, but it's unclear when exactly he suffered the concussion. The 31-year-old will be eligible to return from the IL next week, though he'll first have to fully clear the concussion protocols.