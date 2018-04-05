Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Lands on DL with wrist contusion
Cooper was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right wrist contusion, retroactive to April 2, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He was hit on the wrist by a pitch on March 30, and while he saw three at-bats in the games following, it sounds like this move did not come as a surprise to the Marlins beat writers. It was already confirmed that he did not suffer a fracture, so he may be able to return when first eligible on April 13 (the Marlins are off on April 12). Braxton Lee was recalled from Triple-A as a corresponding move. Lee will serve as the fourth outfielder while Cooper heals up.
