Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left hand contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper lasted just a single day in his return from a month-long absence due to a calf injury before getting injured again. The assignment is retroactive to Wednesday, so Cooper will be eligible to return as soon as May 11. Peter O'Brien was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding move.

