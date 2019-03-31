Cooper (calf) has been placed on the 10-day injured list, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Cooper was experiencing tightness in his calf and was out of Saturday's lineup. He did appear as a pinch-hitter later that day, but apparently his recovery was not progressing as hoped. The 28-year-old drew two starts this season prior to the injury, going hitless in seven at-bats.

