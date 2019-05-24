Cooper went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

Just one night after he connected on his first big-league homer, Cooper topped himself with a game-winning blast off Detroit closer Shane Greene in the top of the ninth inning. Despite the power surge, Cooper is still only slashing .171/.277/.317 through 13 games on the season, but he figures to remain a fixture in the Miami lineup for the time being.

More News
Our Latest Stories