Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Launches game-winning slam
Cooper went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
Just one night after he connected on his first big-league homer, Cooper topped himself with a game-winning blast off Detroit closer Shane Greene in the top of the ninth inning. Despite the power surge, Cooper is still only slashing .171/.277/.317 through 13 games on the season, but he figures to remain a fixture in the Miami lineup for the time being.
More News
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Swats first career homer•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Returns from injury•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Rehab progresses to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Starts hitting progression•
-
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Lands on injured list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...