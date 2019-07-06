Cooper exited Saturday's game in Atlanta with right leg cramps, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cooper collected his second hit of the afternoon during the sixth inning and was lifted for a pinch runner. He went 2-for-3 with one run scored and one walk. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but the Marlins could play it safe and keep Cooper out of the lineup Sunday with the All-Star break to follow.

