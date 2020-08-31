Cooper went 2-for-5 with a home run, one double, four RBI, two runs and one strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Cooper was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday, and he's already been a force at the plate since his return. He led the Marlins in run production against Tampa Bay, but the pitching staff failed to keep the game within striking distance. Following Sunday's performance, he now has three extra-base hits over the past three games.