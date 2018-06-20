Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Makes second rehab appearance Tuesday
Cooper played four innings at first base and went 0-for-1 at the plate Tuesday in his second rehab appearance for High-A Jupiter.
Per the Associated Press, Cooper will shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A New Orleans, with whom he'll likely play several more games before being reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. Cooper has been sidelined since March 30 with a right wrist contusion and may need most of the allotted 30-day rehab window to prove his health to the Marlins. Cooper opened the campaign as the Marlins' starting right fielder, but with Brian Anderson having since secured that job, Cooper will likely play mostly left field and first base during the minor-league assignment.
