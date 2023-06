Cooper went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

He took Kaleb Ort deep in the second inning to get the Marlins on the board. Cooper has hit safely in seven straight games and nine of his last 10, batting .375 (15-for-40) over that latter stretch with two of his 10 homers and nine of his 36 RBI on the season.