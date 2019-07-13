Cooper went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 8-4 win over the Mets.

He went back-to-back with Curtis Granderson in the third inning, Cooper's ninth homer of the season. The 28-year-old is now slashing .311/.377/.495 through 52 games -- including a massive .350/.409/.558 line since the beginning of June.