Cooper went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlanta.

His sixth-inning solo shot off Kyle Muller proves to be the game-winning hit. Cooper has two of his seven homers on the year in seven games since returning from a lumbar strain, a stretch during which he's gone 10-for-19 (.526) with two doubles, six walks, six runs and six RBI in addition to the long balls.