Cooper was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right wrist sprain, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports. According to Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald, Cooper said he's dealing with significant inflammation in the wrist and will likely require 2-to-4 weeks of rest before undergoing a follow-up MRI.

Until the inflammation subsides, the Marlins won't be able to determine the severity of Cooper's sprain, so his official recovery timeline remains muddled. Considering that Cooper previously missed three months this season after getting hit by a pitch on the same wrist, it wouldn't be surprising if this setback prevented him from playing again this season. The Marlins called up Magneuris Sierra from Triple-A New Orleans to take Cooper's spot on the active roster.