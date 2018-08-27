Marlins' Garrett Cooper: May need surgery on wrist
Marlins manager Don Mattingly acknowledged Sunday that Cooper could require season-ending surgery on his right wrist, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The wrist has been an issue for Cooper since he was hit by a pitch in the Marlins' second game of the season March 30. He was sidelined for a little over two months before rejoining the Marlins in July, only to aggravate the injury and return to the DL just over two weeks later. With the first baseman/outfielder suffering another setback last week in his fifth rehab appearance at High-A Jupiter, it appears the Marlins could be inclined to have Cooper address the issue once and for all by having him undergo surgery. He's scheduled to visit a hand specialist in the coming days before a decision on a procedure is made.
