Cooper is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper started the past four games and will take a seat after going 6-for-15 with three doubles, two RBI and three runs during that stretch. Jorge Soler will serve as the designated hitter while Brian Anderson starts in left field.
