Cooper is out of the lineup Thursday afternoon at Colorado.
Cooper went 0-for-5 with a strikeout Wednesday and is slashing just .233/.275/.376 in 142 plate appearances for the year. Yuli Gurriel will play first base Thursday and Jorge Soler will serve as the Marlins' designated hitter.
