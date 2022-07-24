Cooper (arm) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

Cooper appeared as a pinch hitter Saturday and was hit by a pitch in the right arm, forcing him to leave the game. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but it's a good sign the 31-year-old remains on the active roster after the Marlins made a flurry of roster moves Sunday. Avisail Garcia is resting his legs as the designated hitter while Bryan De La Cruz starts in right field.