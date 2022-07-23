site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
