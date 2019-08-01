Cooper (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Cooper is still tending to a tight left hamstring, which he suffered while running to first base during an at-bat in Tuesday's 2-1 loss. The Marlins are hopeful that two days out of the lineup plus a team off day Friday will be enough for Cooper to return to action during the two-game set in Tampa Bay over the weekend. Neil Walker will man first base and bat cleanup in the series finale with the Twins.